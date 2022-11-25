StockNews.com Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POR. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $3,117,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

