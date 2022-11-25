StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Price Performance
NYSE DS opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
