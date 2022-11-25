StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Price Performance

NYSE DS opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

About Drive Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 722.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 219,087 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 100.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 612,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 306,485 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

