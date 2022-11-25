StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.