StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.22. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.47.
About Symbolic Logic
