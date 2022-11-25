StockNews.com Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Strong-Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 90,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
