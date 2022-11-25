StockNews.com Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Strong-Buy

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 90,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.