StockNews.com Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Buy”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $639.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.21. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

