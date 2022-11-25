Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 20,535 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,493. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

