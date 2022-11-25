Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 298.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.05. 42,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,988. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

