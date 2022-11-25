Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.