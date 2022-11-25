Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 1,235.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,728 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.71% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,067,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $760,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,932. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

