Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $2.73 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,873 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 3,006,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

