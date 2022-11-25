Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

