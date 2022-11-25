Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.