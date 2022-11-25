Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 11,331 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.