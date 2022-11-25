Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. 14,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.