Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,511 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,598,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.59. 37,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.