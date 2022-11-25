Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.44

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and traded as high as $118.70. Straumann shares last traded at $116.30, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
