Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.