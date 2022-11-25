Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $280,120.58

Substratum (SUB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $280,120.58 and $19.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00238199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007103 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.