Suku Price Down 10.4% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Suku has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $538,209.25 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

