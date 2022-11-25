Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.98. Approximately 10,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

