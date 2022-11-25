SVB Leerink Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

