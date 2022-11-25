Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($113.27) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €111.50 ($113.78) on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.42.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

