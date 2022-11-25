T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,343 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. 33,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

