T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 666,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 167.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. 40,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,014. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

