Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 4.4%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 15,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 746,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

