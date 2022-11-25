TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Robert C. Jacobucci Sells 1,750 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TC Energy

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CSFB lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

