Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 213,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 79,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

