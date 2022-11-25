TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Lifted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,879 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TEGNA by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.