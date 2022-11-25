Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $225.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

