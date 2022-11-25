Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

