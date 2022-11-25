TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 28,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,145,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,379,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

