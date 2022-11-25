TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 28,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,145,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
