The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

