The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 850 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.05) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.92 ($16.53).

LON ASC opened at GBX 665 ($7.86) on Monday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market capitalization of £665.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,145.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 615.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 891.58.

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,487.70). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($311,599.86). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,487.70).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

