The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) COO John E. Waldron Sells 6,740 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,848. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

