The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) COO John E. Waldron Sells 6,740 Shares

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,848. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

