The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

