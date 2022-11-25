The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.68

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.68 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.14). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.18), with a volume of 420,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 160 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 290 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £185.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

Insider Activity

About The Gym Group

In other news, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($60,009.46). Also, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £122,054.40 ($144,323.52).

(Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

