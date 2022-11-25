The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.66. 75,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $334.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.