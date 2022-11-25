The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

IPG stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.