The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

KHC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

