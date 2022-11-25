The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Raised by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 44,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.