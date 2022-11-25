The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.