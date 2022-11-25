The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,701. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

