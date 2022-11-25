The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney Profile

Shares of DIS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 194,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,562. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.