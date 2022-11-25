The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,745 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $85,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

