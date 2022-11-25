Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Raised by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 24.9% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $175,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.67. 15,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,138. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.