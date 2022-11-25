Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.70.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

TYCMY opened at 30.86 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of 27.19 and a 1-year high of 47.58.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

