Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.70.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
TYCMY opened at 30.86 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of 27.19 and a 1-year high of 47.58.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.