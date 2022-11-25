TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Trading 1.6% Higher

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

