Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,050 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,931. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

