Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

